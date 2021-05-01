x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Drunk Driving

Findlay man arrested for driving under the influence for 7th time

Tremell De Wayne Foster, 45, had been charged with OVI 6 times in the past 15 years. His driver's license has been suspended since 2003, according to the OSHP.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from Oct. 6, 2020.

A 45-year-old man was charged and arrested Saturday for driving under the influence for the seventh time in the past 15 years, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say Tremell De Wayne Foster was pulled over for a speeding violation in Allen Township after being caught driving on I-75 at 83 mph. 

While conducting the traffic stop, troopers determined Foster had been drinking. After taking sobriety tests, the 45-year-old was arrested and charged with a felony for the seventh time, according to police records.

Authorities say after checking Foster's records, they found he had been charged with OVI six times in the past 15 years and that his driver's license had been suspended since 2003.

"Impaired driving is something troopers take seriously," Findlay Post commander Lt. Matthew Crow said. "It is not worth risking your life or others by getting behind the wheel impaired." 

Last year, troopers from the Findlay Post removed 121 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #667 to report reckless or impaired driving.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE ON WTOL: 

Toledo police seek help to identify man who used counterfeit money at convenience store

4 Toledo police officers retire as force starts off 2021 with staffing deficit

Police raid east Toledo home, arrest man with drug-making materials

Michigan man arrested for making threats of blowing up Monroe County Sheriff's Office building

Police: Woman stabs in-live boyfriend with kitchen knife

TPD says the 2 teen girls reported missing after getting into a white Jeep have been found safely