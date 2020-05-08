Lucas County coroner rules Bellevue man's death a homicide following drug-induced struggle with police

Being physically restrained, drive-stunned with a taser, and handcuffed contributed to the death, the coroner said.

BELLEVUE, Ohio — The Lucas County Deputy coroner has ruled a Bellevue man's death a homicide.

According to the autopsy report, Donald Young, 33, had a drug-induced struggle with police during his arrest back in Dec. that ultimately led to his death.

"He had a warrant out for him and the cops were trying to arrest him and he resisted a little bit and they tased him. They tased him more than once," Donald's sister, Betty Young said.

Donald Young later died at the hospital.

Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, the Lucas County Deputy Coroner recently ruled his death a homicide; which is death at the hands of another individual.

The cause of death was methamphetamine-induced excited delirium syndrome or excited mania which creates a manic type state where endorphins are released, then the person crashes and goes into cardiac arrest.

Hudson called the syndrome an unusual physiological event that's typically encountered with people who have a history of drug abuse.

Hudson said Donald Young had 17 times the therapeutic dose of methamphetamine in his system.

The contributing factors of his death were the struggle with law enforcement, including being physically restrained, a drive-stun with a taser, and being handcuffed.

"If not for the altercation with police, would he be alive? Probably. If not for meth to be in his system, would he be alive? Probably," Hudson said.

Betty Young said she wants the police officers involved in her brother's arrest to be held accountable for their actions and for justice to be served. She doesn't believe the officers made an effort to try and save Donald.

"I want him remembered as a really good person with a big heart. He would take anybody in. He was always there just for me to confide to. We used to talk about anything and everything," she said.