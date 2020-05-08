Suspect in the shooting death of UToledo football player pleads not guilty

Jahneil Douglas was a junior at UToledo and a Start High School grad. He was killed outside the Original Gino's Pizza restaurant in west Toledo in early July.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The man charged with the murder of University of Toledo football player Jahneil Douglas entered the plea of not guilty Wednesday.

Officers found Douglas suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of the Original Gino's Pizza restaurant in west Toledo on July 7. He was treated at Toledo Hospital, where he died.

Detectives say there was a fight outside the restaurant between two men when shots were fired.

Later on July 8, Michael Mitchell Jr., 24, was arrested on murder charges. Mitchell is a former Start High School basketball player.

Mitchell appeared in court on the morning of July 9 and a $1 million bond was set for him.

The defendant also waived the right to be physically present at his hearing Wednesday. A pretrial starts on Aug. 26