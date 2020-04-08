Northwood police issue warning after man follows 2 women to their car at Meijer

After the women drove off, the man reportedly got into another vehicle and followed them for a short distance before eventually leaving the area.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — The Northwood Police Department issued a warning Tuesday evening about a man following two women to their car at the Meijer on South Wheeling.

According to a post made on Facebook, the incident took place at around 10 p.m. Monday night.

When the two women got into their vehicle, the man reportedly approved the driver's side window before the women drove away.

The man then allegedly got into an unmarked vehicle and began following the women for a short distance before eventually leaving the area.

The suspect is a male, possibly in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a baggie gray t-shirt that had the lettering "Living the" on top of an unidentified logo with gray sweatpants that had black stripes on the side.

Officers wish to remind people to be aware of their surroundings, especially after dark.

