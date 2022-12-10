x
Crime

Lucas Co. Sheriff seeking info on suspect who fled, led officers on pursuit

Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect who recently led authorities on a high speed chase.

Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop. The pursuit was called off when officers determined the chase was too dangerous.

A crash occurred during the chase between a law enforcement vehicle and a civilian.

If you have information on McCoy's location, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

