'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students

A TPS spokesperson said the fight took place around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fight involved several students and happened while they waiting for a school bus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this.

Police were called to Rogers High School in west Toledo after an incident at dismissal time Thursday afternoon.

A "large fight" happened around 3 p.m., a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to WTOL 11. Toledo police and district public safety officers were sent to Rogers High School in response to the fight.

Several students were involved, though an exact number wasn't provided. Four students involved in the fight were arrested, according to TPS Deputy Superintendent James Gant. All of them are Rogers High School students.

The students face potential discipline from the school. It was not disclosed if they also face any charges.

Gant released the following statement regarding the incident:

Officers from Toledo Police and the district’s Department of Public Safety responded and quickly restored order to the scene. Four students were arrested for their involvement in the fight. These same students now face possible disciplinary action from the school, ranging from suspension to expulsion. The safety of our students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. That includes when students are in school, riding a bus to or from school, or attending an extracurricular event.

In 2020, a fight at Rogers High School resulted in the arrest of four adults and two juveniles and a brief lockdown of the school.

