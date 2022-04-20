Lima man accused of calling in bomb threat to St. Vincent Medical Center

Kyle Scheid pleaded no contest Wednesday to disorderly conduct and not guilty to inducing panic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lima man face was arraigned Wednesday morning after police say he called in a bomb threat at St. Vincent Medical Center.

According to a police report, officers were called to the hospital just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after hospital staff reported the threat.

After a short investigation, police determined the call had been made by 33-year-old Kyle Scheid, who was at the hospital. Officers talked with Scheid and found he was extremely intoxicated and deemed the threat non-credible.

The hospital went under a brief lockdown while officers looked into the investigation, but has since reopened.

The detective bureau as notified of the incident and Scheid was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail for inducing panic.

He was arraigned later Wednesday morning and charged with disorderly conduct/public intoxication, to which he entered a no contest plea, and inducing panic to which he pleaded not guilty.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Scheid's next court date has not been set.