TPD: 2 people shot in west Toledo neighborhood, taken to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio — A large number of Toledo Police, including SWAT, responded to a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday night after two people were shot.
Toledo police say two people were shot near the corner of Lockwood and Berdan around 9:30 p.m.
They say about a dozen shots were fired.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
A witness tells WTOL 11 a group of people were fighting before the gunshots rang out.
Just after 10 p.m. a large group of about 10 people were seen exiting a house that police had surrounded with their hands up.
Police say some suspects are in custody but more may be at large.
