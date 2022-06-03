TPD: 2 people shot in west Toledo neighborhood, taken to hospital

Police asked a household of people to come out with their hands up after the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A large number of Toledo Police, including SWAT, responded to a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday night after two people were shot.

Toledo police say two people were shot near the corner of Lockwood and Berdan around 9:30 p.m.

They say about a dozen shots were fired.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

A witness tells WTOL 11 a group of people were fighting before the gunshots rang out.

Just after 10 p.m. a large group of about 10 people were seen exiting a house that police had surrounded with their hands up.

Police say some suspects are in custody but more may be at large.