Two people shot in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday

Toledo police say two people were shot on Christie St. around 3:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot in a west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon in car, according to Toledo Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Christie St. near Toledo Hospital and Ottawa Park.

Police were investigating a car that had at least 10 bullet holes along its windshield and driver and passenger windows.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition according to police.

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.