Toledo city council unanimously approves additional $10K reward for information on unsolved homicide of 10-year-old girl

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is taking a big step to catch a killer.

Toledo City Council unanimously approved adding $10,000 to the reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Damia Ezell during Tuesday night's meeting.

It was at-large city councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson who first initiated the ordinance last week. She was in attendance at the vigil where Damia's family demanded more money be put into the reward.

And McPherson says the city was listening.

"This is war. For real," McPherson said. "And we've gotta go to war."

It's been 18 days since someone shot and killed 10-year-old Damia Ezell while she was in a car with her uncle and brother in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood.

No one is behind bars and that's caused McPherson to push for a bigger incentive for someone to come forward.

"Somebody saw something," she said. "And to the shooters, I pray that you don't sleep at night, that the Lord will wrestle with you until you come forth, and find peace in justice for Damia."

Council says it shows the city is putting its money where its mouth is and showing it's serious about gun violence.

"We are really trying to pull out all the stops to somehow bring the persons responsible for the death of this 10-year-old baby," said John Hobbs III, councilperson for District 1.

And the fight continues because there are still multiple unsolved murders with young victims from last year and years before.

"This is just the breaking point. Do we set precedent? Not trying to set precedent. Not trying to say that one life was more important than the other life. No, not trying. This is enough, is enough, is enough," McPherson said. "Because we gotta take our city back so that we can save and preserve the lives of the rest of our young babies that are coming up."

You are encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers if you know or saw anything that may help locate a suspect in Damia's shooting or any other crimes.

A reward of $20,000 total is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.