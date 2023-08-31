Father of missing Skelton brothers has parole denied permanently

John Skelton's maximum sentence is set to expire Nov. 29, 2025. He was previously denied parole in 2020.

MORENCI, Mich. — The Michigan Parole Board voted Thursday to permanently deny the parole of John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing more than a decade ago, according to Tanya Zuvers, the mother of the missing children.

Skelton's maximum sentence is set to expire Nov. 29, 2025.

Skelton, who was sentenced in 2011 to 10-15 years in prison, was first eligible for parole in 2020, but was denied. In 2021, he declined an interview with the parole board.

Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton were reported missing by Zuvers after Skelton did not return with the boys the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

He claimed he gave the boys to an underground group, but Zuvers has said she believes her sons are dead.

