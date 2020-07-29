Father of missing Skelton brothers set for Wednesday parole hearing

John Skelton claims he gave his three sons to an underground group.

MORENCI, Mich. — John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing nearly a decade ago, has a parole interview scheduled for Wednesday.

Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton were reported missing by their mom Tanya Zuvers, after Skelton did not return with the boys the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

Skelton claims he gave the boys to an underground group, but Zuvers believes her sons are dead. He has been serving time for their disappearance and has been charged with unlawful imprisonment.

He was sentenced 10 to 15 years in September of 2011.

The meeting between a parole board member and Skelton on Wednesday will be a private one.

No decision is expected to come from the meeting. Instead, the board member interviewing Skelton will take notes and provide that information, along with information on the Skelton case, to a second board member.

Skelton will not be eligible for parole if both board members vote "no" on granting it to him.

If the decision is split, a third board member will have have to break the tie.

Skelton is currently in Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility under Level 4 security in Ionia, Michigan.