MORENCI, Mich. — It’s been nine years since the three Skelton brothers went missing the day after Thanksgiving.

A vigil was held Tuesday evening in Morenci to honor Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton.

At the time the boys went missing in 2010, they were only five, seven and nine years old, and instead of a vigil Tuesday, the oldest of the three would be celebrating his 18th birthday.

The boys were reported missing by their mom, Tanya Zuevers after their dad, John Skelton didn’t come back with the boys when expected.

Skelton is now serving time for kidnapping charges. He claims he gave the boys to an underground group, but Zuevers now believes her sons are dead.

In addition to honoring the boys, the vigil is meant to remember them and to keep the hope that someday they will return home.

Skelton will be eligible for parole next year.

