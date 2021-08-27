Father of missing Skelton brothers declines interview with parole board

John Skelton has been serving time for the disappearance of his three sons and has been charged with unlawful imprisonment.

MORENCI, Mich. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 25, 2020.

John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing more than a decade ago, will not be given parole this year.

On Friday, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz confirmed that Skelton declined an interview with the parole board.

Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton were reported missing by their mom, Tanya Zuvers, after John Skelton did not return with the boys the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

He claims he gave the boys to an underground group, but Zuvers said she believes her sons are dead. John Skelton has been serving time for their disappearance and has been charged with unlawful imprisonment.

He was sentenced 10-15 years in September of 2011.

