Former Springfield Twp. firefighter indicted on three counts, including sexual exploitation of a minor

Jeremy Chesser was indicted on federal charges following allegations that he committed sex crimes against children. He was a foster parent at the time of the arrest.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A federal grand jury indicted former Springfield Twp. firefighter Jeremy Chesser on three charges related to sex crimes against children Wednesday, following his arrest in late August.

According to a court document, Chesser, of Maumee, is facing two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. In the first count, he is accused of producing sexually explicit material involving a minor victim under two years old from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. The second count accused Chesser of producing sexually explicit material with a victim aged 13 to 14 between Jan. 1, 2022 to on or about Aug. 30, 2023.

Chesser was also indicted on Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography between the dates of Jan. 1, 2013 and Aug. 30, 2023.

"Hundreds, 1,000 images of what appeared to be child pornography," were found on Chesser's phone by authorities, according to a court document detailing the charges.

Chesser is the father of 10 children, several of whom are foster children. He was also fostering children at the time of his arrest.

On Sept. 2, his employment with the Springfield Twp. Fire Department was terminated.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

