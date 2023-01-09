Springfield Twp. Fire Department terminates firefighter charged with receiving, distributing child pornography

Springfield Twp. Fire terminated Jeremy Chesser on Friday, citing results of an internal investigation into the allegations and Chesser's admission to the crimes.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio —

A Springfield Township Fire Department firefighter/paramedic has been terminated following the findings of an investigation into allegations of child sex crimes.

Chesser's termination is "based upon the results of an internal investigation into child pornography allegations levied against him in the affidavit and sworn statement of FBI Special Agent Matthew Cromley," according to a statement sent Saturday morning from a Springfield Township Fire Department representative.

The fire department initially placed Chesser on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest Wednesday, saying "the legal rights and proceedings of the accused must be honored and WILL be followed by Springfield Township according to Ohio Law."

Chesser, of Maumee, is charged with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint from the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio.

"Hundreds, 1,000 images of what appeared to be child pornography," were found on Chesser's phone by authorities, according to the court document. He admitted to committing sexual acts against children as young as two years old, authorities said.

WTOL 11 received Chesser's Springfield Township Fire Department file Friday morning. According to the file, Chesser was hired part-time in July 2013 where he worked until 2014. In October 2014, a disciplinary form was filed because he was late to work after oversleeping.

Chesser worked for other fire and rescue departments before returning to Springfield Township Fire in 2020. He was in "good standing" with the department as of December 2020 and received "good remarks" during a yearly evaluation.

Chesser's file stated Springfield Twp. Fire provided a character evaluation to Lucas County Children Services regarding an application to foster a child in September 2017.

The file also indicated Chesser had previously worked for the city of Maumee, Spencer Township Fire Department and Swanton Fire Department.

Chesser is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

The FBI requests that anyone with information on this case should contact FBI Toledo at 419-243-6122.

The full statement from Springfield Township Fire Department reads:

"Effective September 1, 2023,

The employment of Springfield Township Firefighter/Paramedic Jeremy Chesser has been terminated.

Chesser's termination is based upon the results of an internal investigation into child pornography allegations levied against him in the affidavit and sworn statement of FBI Special Agent Matthew Cromley.

The affidavit outlines evidence collected as well as Chesser's admission to criminal activity specific to the allegations.

Due to nature of the allegations and ongoing criminal investigation we will not provide any further statements regarding the employment and/or termination of Chesser."