Crime

Indictment returned for man charged with sex trafficking a minor in Toledo, Detroit areas

Derrick Murphy, 38, charged with sex trafficking in the Toledo and Detroit areas.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Friday against a Toledo man for sex trafficking a minor.

Derrick Murphy, 38, is charged with sex trafficking and transportation of a minor. He was arrested April 27.

In April, law enforcement officers received information regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor victim in the Toledo and Detroit areas. After an investigation, authorities were able to identify the minor and rescue her.

The FBI's Toledo Resident Agency led the investigation.

