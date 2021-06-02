Lawsuit filed against City of Toledo, dozens of police officers for injuries sustained during May 2020 protests

More than 20 plaintiffs claim they were peacefully protesting, but were hit with rubber and wooden bullets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 20 people are suing the City of Toledo and dozens of its police officers after they say they were injured by police during last summer's protests downtown following the murder of George Floyd.

A civil rights lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Toledo. The defendants are listed as the City of Toledo, Deputy Police Chief Michael Troendle, Officer Robert Orwig and 35 unnamed officers.

The 23 plaintiffs, ages 16 to 45, claim their civil rights were violated and Toledo Police used excessive force against them, causing significant injuries. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were exercising their First Amendment rights, were peaceful protesters and posed no threat to police.

At times during the protest, officers deployed wooden and rubber bullets, and tear gas. Among the injuries sustained by the plaintiffs were broken bones, wounds requiring stitches, and blindness.

A city spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation. A Toledo Police spokeswoman referred comment to the city law department, citing the same reason.

Several hundred people gathered downtown May 30 last year to protest police brutality in the aftermath of Floyd's murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Similar protests popped up around the country.