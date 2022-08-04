Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

A search warrant led to the discovery of 4 kilos of cocaine and $50,000 cash.

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday.

The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.

According to authorities, 4 kilograms of cocaine and more than $50,000 in cash were found at the residence. Vasquez was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession, both first degree felonies.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Sandusky County is asked to call the task force at 419-334-5918. In Ottawa County, call the OCDTF at 419-898-3155.