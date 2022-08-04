12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested

Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz told police they tied up the boy to keep him from getting into candy as they slept.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog tying a child for over nine hours.

Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.

An officer found Tabetha's 12-year-old son with his wrists tied together behind his back with shoe strings. His wrists were tied to his ankles.

Jason is the boy's stepfather and was in the hotel room when police arrived. Tabetha arrived a short time later.

Both adults told police they usually tie up the boy overnight to prevent him from getting into candy while they slept. The family was living in the hotel at the time of the incident.

The boy was tied up at 3 a.m. on July 22. Officers found him still tied at 12:30 p.m.

Both are charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony. They are due in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Jason is being held on a $75,000 bond and Tabetha is being held on a $25,000 bond.