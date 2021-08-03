TPD investigating shots fired at Franklin Park Mall, prompting lockdown Tuesday evening

No one was hurt in the shooting outside of Don Juan Bar and Grill. Police are reviewing surveillance footage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating shots fired near Franklin Park Mall, which prompted a lockdown of the mall Tuesday night.

According to officers on the scene, at around 7 p.m., someone started shooting in the parking lot of Don Juan Bar and Grill.

A Franklin Park Mall employee said the incident prompted the mall to go into lockdown.

No one was hurt in the incident, but detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras nearby. As of 8:30 p.m., several police officers were still outside Don Juan Bar and Grill.

Franklin Park Mall released the following statement:



"The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We are proud of the partnerships that we have with our local, state and federal law enforcement, and we thank Toledo Police for the swift response to the isolated incident that occurred in the parking lot this evening. This is an active, injury-free investigation, and we are confident that it is being thoroughly addressed by Toledo Police."

