15-year-old boy among 4 people shot in separate incidents in Toledo since Friday

The teen told police an unknown male shot him and accused him of stealing his dog.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating at least four shootings since Friday, including one involving a 15-year-old victim.

On Friday, police responded to the 300 block of East Pearl Street in north Toledo about 6:15 p.m. and found evidence to confirm shots had been fired. A 15-year-old walked into St. Vincent's Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.

According to a police report, the victim told police an unknown male shot at him and accused him of stealing his dog.

In the second incident, police responded to the 2700 block of Upton Avenue in west Toledo at 10:45 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert and located several casings and potential witnesses. Minutes later, 23-year-old Everett Draper walked into Toledo Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Draper is in stable condition.

The third incident happened early Saturday morning. Police arrived in the area of Bush and North Michigan streets in central Toledo just before 3:30 a.m. and located Devonte Morgan, who was wounded. He was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

The victim's age was not provided.