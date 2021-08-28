Family of 11-year-old boy shot and killed in north Toledo urge city to crack down on gun violence

The family held a candlelight vigil Friday afternoon to mourn and honor Nathan Sumner, who was shot while playing outside of his own home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Family and friends of an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed in north Toledo earlier this month held a candlelight vigil on Friday afternoon to remember a young life tragically taken too soon.

Nathan Sumner and his 14-year old-brother, Miguel, were shot while playing basketball outside their home in the 300 block of Austin Street on the night of Friday, August. 20.

Both boys were taken to the hospital where Nathan was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 22. His 14-year-old brother is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital and is making progress, according to family members.

The vigil was a small, private gathering of more than a dozen friends and family outside of the house where the shooting occurred. They released balloons into the air, played music, lit candles, and stood in silence in honor of Nathan.

Nathan's older sister, Jasmine Sumner, said Nathan smiled all of the time and loved doing outdoor activities like playing basketball and riding his bicycle.

"A great kid. He's such a great friend to everybody and such a good kid in school. There was just so much going for that one," said Jasmine.

"He was an innocent kid. He never did anything. We want them to be caught, that's it," said Naomi Miltz, the boys' aunt. "I just want the police and the city to really crack down on gun violence. This is unacceptable. It's just not right."

Nathan was a student at Spring Elementary, Toledo Public Schools confirmed on Monday. The district currently has counselors available for anyone who may need one.

According to the Toledo Police Department, it's possible multiple gunmen were involved in the shooting. As of Saturday, Aug. 28, there were no suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.