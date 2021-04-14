Four-county police chase ends in Lakewood

Suspect was initially pursued by authorities in Ottawa County.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — One man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through four counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky Post was called just after midnight Wednesday to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office for a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, later identified as Daron Falkner, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, continued to flee at over 100 mph.

Once in Erie County, the Huron Police Department deployed stop sticks, causing the suspect's two right tires to come off. State troopers took over the pursuit, which ended in the city of Lakewood.

Falkner's vehicle was down to one tire when it came to a stop and he fled on foot, crossing all four lanes of I-90 near mile marker 165. He was eventually arrested by Lakewood Police.