Former Rossford Police officer accepts plea deal, avoids prison

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A former Rossford Police officer received a suspended prison sentence and community control Tuesday for misusing department databases to find women online.
Glenn Goss Jr. pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of menacing by stalking, which were reduced. Charges of tampering with evidence and a second count of unauthorized use of the database were dismissed.
The menacing by stalking charges were amended to telecommunications harassment. Goss received a 12-month suspended sentence and faces a maximum fine of $4,500.
Goss resigned in June 2020 after multiple women came forward saying the former officer ran their license plates to look up personal information, and then contact them on social media.
Just before Goss' resignation was announced, a widely-circulated social media post accused him of following a woman home from the gym when he was off-duty, then using the tools available to him as a police officer to look up her license plate number to identify and contact her on Facebook.