Former Rossford Police officer accepts plea deal, avoids prison

Glenn Goss Jr. received a suspended 12-month prison sentence for using a police database to locate women.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A former Rossford Police officer received a suspended prison sentence and community control Tuesday for misusing department databases to find women online.

Glenn Goss Jr. pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of menacing by stalking, which were reduced. Charges of tampering with evidence and a second count of unauthorized use of the database were dismissed.

The menacing by stalking charges were amended to telecommunications harassment. Goss received a 12-month suspended sentence and faces a maximum fine of $4,500.

Goss resigned in June 2020 after multiple women came forward saying the former officer ran their license plates to look up personal information, and then contact them on social media.