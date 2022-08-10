Former Sylvania Township rabbi sentenced for gross sexual imposition, unlawful restraint

David Kaufman will spend the next 17 months in prison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Sylvania Township rabbi who was accused of rape was sentenced Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas court.

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted him on gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint charges.

He was arrested back in March and charged with rape in Sylvania municipal court. Kaufman pleaded no contest to the grand jury's indictment on original charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.

Kaufman was a rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township. Following his arrest, he was immediately terminated from his position.

Temple leadership said they were told by police the alleged conduct did not happen on their premises and did not include any members of their congregation.

