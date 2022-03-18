Sylvania Twp. rabbi accused of rape appears in court for preliminary hearing

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A Sylvania Township rabbi accused of rape was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
David Kaufman was released last week after posting bond, which was set at $250,000.
During Friday's court appearance, Kaufman waived his right to a preliminary exam. He applied to have GPS tracking of him ceased, but the judge denied his request on the basis of the victim's ability to resist being physically and mentally impaired. The state will make a decision later.
Until then, he is under house arrest.
Kaufman was a rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township. Following his arrest, he was immediately terminated from his position. Temple leadership said they were told by police the alleged conduct did not happen on their premises and did not include any members of their congregation.