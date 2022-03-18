Sylvania Twp. rabbi accused of rape appears in court for preliminary hearing

David Kaufman was released last week and placed on house arrest after posting bond, which was set at $250,000.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A Sylvania Township rabbi accused of rape was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

David Kaufman was released last week after posting bond, which was set at $250,000.

During Friday's court appearance, Kaufman waived his right to a preliminary exam. He applied to have GPS tracking of him ceased, but the judge denied his request on the basis of the victim's ability to resist being physically and mentally impaired. The state will make a decision later.

Until then, he is under house arrest.