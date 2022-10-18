Family remembers west Toledo man hit by bullet, killed while playing with his kids inside his home

Travis Glenn is the city's 47th victim of homicide this year. He was also a father of three, a boyfriend and a youngest son.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen were playing with their kids Saturday morning. Quillen says Glenn was teaching his 3-year-old how to count when bullets began flying through their west Toledo home.

"I felt something hit my face, and I grabbed my kids and told them to get to the ground," Quillen said. "We were right by Travis' feet. My daughter was wrapped up in his arms when it happened. We dropped to the ground. I looked up and I'd seen that he was hit."

Quillen says first responders tried to save Glenn for more than 45 minutes, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Glenn's mother Claudia Kemp, is heartbroken that her son was killed while simply playing with his kids inside his own home.

"The gun violence just has to stop," Kemp said. "It just has to stop. They're killing each other. They're killing innocent bystanders. My son was playing with his kids."

Glenn is one of Kemp's five children, but to her, he was more than just a son.

"That's my baby boy," Kemp said. "I lost my youngest son. He was just such a great man. He was a loving father, a great boyfriend."

Quillen spent the last 11 years with her boyfriend. They have three kids together and now she's raising them as a single mom.

"I don't know how to get up and go do the same things that I did with him, without him," Quillen said. "I don't know how I'm going to do that. I don't know."