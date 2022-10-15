'Adversity makes everything stronger': Schools orange-out to advocate against gun violence

One week after the shooting outside Whitmer High School's football stadium, area high schools wore orange at Friday football games in a unified show of support.

OREGON, Ohio — High school football teams came together Friday night in the fight against gun violence as the Whitmer Panthers played their first game since a shooting outside their football stadium last Friday.

Fans were united in the color orange as teams battled it out on the field. Whitmer had an away game against Clay at Clay's Memorial Stadium.

Collin Jacobiak, a Whitmer High School student, and many others showed up for an even larger purpose and said they are happy to see others join in.

"It means a lot. it really just shows northwest Ohio coming together as one and supporting each other, and it's bigger than football," Jacobiak said.

Hal Gregory, Clay's Superintendent, was proud to see his school come together and stand behind Whitmer, even if they were opponents on the field.

"We're really wearing orange to support Whitmer and certainly anti-gun-violence and the message that it sends to the entire community," he said.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it's important for the Whitmer family to get back to the game and a history of safe fun in the community.

"We're so happy, we're out here tonight and have the support of the Clay Eagles," Anstadt said. "It feels good to be back in the stadium doing what we should be doing on a Friday night."

Jacobiak said difficult times like this past week only make the Panther nation and the community stronger.

"Adversity makes everything stronger, I believe and we all believe here," he said. This is just another challenge."

Gregory said it helps the Clay family too.

"We had cheerleaders together, we had fans together before the game, and it's all about supporting each other in times like this," he said.