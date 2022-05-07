Can you identify this person? Elderly woman robbed while purchasing lottery ticket

Up to $5,000 reward is available for information.

An elderly woman was robbed at the Six-12 Mini Mart in Toledo on Monday while trying to purchase a lottery ticket.

According to the victim, she was getting ready to pay when a young black male wearing a Seattle Seahawks jersey grabbed the money out of her hand and ran out the door. The woman said she followed the male out of the door and saw him run down an alley with other juveniles.

Toledo Police were called to the scene but were unable to locate him. Surveillance footage captured the incident on video.

A blurry photo of the suspect was taken, which is attached below.