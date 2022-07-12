TPD looking for information on suspect who assaulted, robbed 13 year old in east Toledo

The incident happened near Starr Avenue and East Broadway Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you recognize this man, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help to identify a suspect involved in an assault and robbery of a teen Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., the man assaulted a 13-year-old near Starr Avenue and East Broadway Street in east Toledo, police claim. The man fled on the victim's bicycle.

Police provided the photos below on social media but did not give further information on the suspect or whether or not the victim was injured.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

