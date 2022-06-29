x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Potential aggravated robbery incident in East Toledo

A man approached Toledo Police officers and told them that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two known males in the 1500 block of Navarre Avenue.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, June 28, just before 7 p.m., Toledo Police were at a 7-11 convenience store on Navarre Avenue on an unrelated call when officers were approached by a man, Anthony Baker, 21.

Baker told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two known males in the 1500 block of Navarre Avenue. Baker was then transported to a hospital for an issue unrelated to the robbery.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.  

WTOL 11 will continue to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Toledo man indicted for deadly Alexis Road crash has trial date set