Potential aggravated robbery incident in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, June 28, just before 7 p.m., Toledo Police were at a 7-11 convenience store on Navarre Avenue on an unrelated call when officers were approached by a man, Anthony Baker, 21.

Baker told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two known males in the 1500 block of Navarre Avenue. Baker was then transported to a hospital for an issue unrelated to the robbery.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.