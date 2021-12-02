19-year-old man, 15-year-old girl charged in homicide of Eddie Phillips at Northwood hotel

The pair were taken into custody in Toledo on Thursday and are charged with murder in Wood County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl are in custody, charged in the Feb. 5 shooting death of Eddie Phillips II at a Northwood hotel.

Northwood police say that on Thursday, Jerron Bryant and the girl were taken into custody at a Toledo address and charged with murder in Wood County.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are still taking tips and clues from the public. If you have further information, contact them at 419-691-5053. You can do so anonymously.

Phillips, 37, was found dead at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites on Wales and Oregon Road on Feb. 5.

On February 5, 2021, Northwood Police responded to the Bridgepointe for shots fired. Found was Eddie L. Phillips, II, (37) deceased. This is Mr. Phillips, and pictures of persons of interest. If you recognize the persons of interest, either message us or call 419-691-5053. pic.twitter.com/7dDS1UfQHV — Northwood Ohio Police Department (@NorthwoodOhioPD) February 6, 2021

The Northwood Police Department also said it extends its "sincerest appreciation to all of our Facebook followers who shared this story, along with the surveillance video images of the suspects, multiple times.'