19-year-old man, 15-year-old girl charged in homicide of Eddie Phillips at Northwood hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl are in custody, charged in the Feb. 5 shooting death of Eddie Phillips II at a Northwood hotel.
Northwood police say that on Thursday, Jerron Bryant and the girl were taken into custody at a Toledo address and charged with murder in Wood County.
The investigation is ongoing and police say they are still taking tips and clues from the public. If you have further information, contact them at 419-691-5053. You can do so anonymously.
Phillips, 37, was found dead at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites on Wales and Oregon Road on Feb. 5.
The Northwood Police Department also said it extends its "sincerest appreciation to all of our Facebook followers who shared this story, along with the surveillance video images of the suspects, multiple times.'
"This public participation led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the culprits. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office also played an important role in this investigation," the department news release said.