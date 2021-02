Police have not released the victim's name yet because authorities are working to notify his mother.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood police are investigating a homicide that took place at the Bridgepointe Inn Saturday night.

WTOL 11 confirmed a large police presence at the Bridgepointe Inn Saturday night, around 9 p.m. No other details about the incident has been released yet.

If anyone has any information, police are asking them to contact them at 419-691-5053. You can do so anonymously.