3-year-old child found twice in one day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police contacted children services after a three-year-old child was found twice in the same day.

Officers responded to calls of a child wandering the 1700 block of East Broadway around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Police made contact with Northwood Police Department, who were familiar with the child as he had been missing and recovered earlier in the day.

Police say after learning this was the second time in one day the child was able to leave his home, they contacted Wood County CSB.