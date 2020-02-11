Police: East Toledo man shoots at 1 person, assaults another

Secon Tucker, 44, shot one person and struck a woman in the head with a wooden cane, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man was arrested on aggravated burglary charges, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under a disability following an incident in a central Toledo apartment Sunday night.

Officers made contact with Secon Tucker, 44, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg once they arrived on the 700 block of Dorr Street on a shots-fired call, according to police.

Officers took Tucker to St. Vincent Medical Center and interviewed other people involved in the incident.

A gunshot victim, Daquan Levey, identified Tucker as the person who fired a handgun at him while he was running from the apartment, according to police.

Another victim, Shawrty Harris, also identified Tucker as the man who struck her in the head with a wooden cane, according to police records.

Police say the strike caused the cane to break in half and caused a laceration and contusion to Harris' forehead.

Additionally, Tucker was identified by several witnesses as the person who was allowed into Harris' home, police say.

Authorities say Tucker was told to leave after assaulting Harris but refused, continuing the fight until police arrived.

Tucker's bond for all charges was set at $190,000. He will be back in court next Monday, Nov. 9.