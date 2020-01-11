x
Toledo police investigating 21-year-old's shooting death

Officers found Cameron Lewis suffering from at least one gunshot wound in Central Toledo. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in central Toledo Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the intersection of Junction Avenue and Belmont Avenue in central Toledo on a shots fired call. 

When officers arrived, they found Cameron Lewis suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Toledo Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Detectives have opened an investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111. 

