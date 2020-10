TPD says 78-year-old Alfred Saunders was last seen on Oct. 20 and has multiple medical conditions

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old.

According to police, Alfred Saunders was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 20 getting into a silver SUV after a card game.

Police say Saunders has multiple medical conditions and that his daughter says he experiences seizures and early signs of dementia.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.