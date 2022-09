Police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter and tried to drive away before injuring the officer with his vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday.

Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.

According to court documents, the officer was injured.