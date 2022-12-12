TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

Employees at Dollar General told Toledo police that a man entered the store, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo.

Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.

An employee who greeted the robber met the suspect's demands. The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described in a police report as a 5-foot-11 white male weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a lime green drawstring bag.

If you have any information that may help Toledo police regarding this aggravated robbery or other crimes, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

