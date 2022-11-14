South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m.

Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.

The employee said he opened the register and the suspect grabbed all the cash out. The suspect then fled the scene, heading westbound.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

