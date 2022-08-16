Man robs central Toledo bank Tuesday morning, FBI, TPD seek information

The PNC Bank on Central Avenue was robbed Tuesday morning, police said. The robber is described as a thin, white male, approximately 6 feet tall with neck tattoos.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed the PNC Bank at 6730 Central Avenue in Toledo on Tuesday morning, the Toledo Police Department said.

TPD and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are seeking information from the public to identify the man.

He is described as a thin, white male approximately six feet tall with a goatee, neck tattoos and a skin sore on the cheek. He was wearing a dark baseball hat with white lettering on the side, a gray zip-up jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Police said he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen entering a clean, older model SUV driven by an older female.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111. Your identity can remain anonymous.