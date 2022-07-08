Shots fired in central Toledo Wednesday, woman and minor received injuries

Crews responded to shots fired on Turner Avenue while two people arrived at the hospital with gun-related wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 7, 2022.

Toledo police responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Turner Street in central Toledo on Wednesday afternoon at 4:26 p.m.

While police were on the scene, a woman and a minor arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police report. Police said the 31-year-old woman was struck at least one time by gunfire and the minor suffered an injury from a bullet fragment.

The woman's vehicle was also struck with gunfire, along with an occupied building, also on Turner Avenue. The investigation remains ongoing.

