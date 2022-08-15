Toledo man pleads no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide in deadly Alexis Road crash

Austin Sparks, 22, will be sentenced on Sept. 26. He was previously indicted for charges stemming from the March 10 wreck.

The driver who police said caused a fatal crash in March on Alexis Road pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Austin Sparks, 22, will be sentenced on Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

He was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on March 31, for aggravated vehicular homicide following a fatal crash at the intersection of Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive on March 10.

According to authorities, Sparks was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle collided with another car being driven by 62-year-old Terrance Robb, as Robb was attempting to make a turn.

Robb, of Erie, Mich., died at the scene.

Sparks was also injured in the crash, which forced authorities to close the road for some time after the wreck.

Toledo police urged drivers to slow down and take more care following the crash. Police said drivers on Alexis Road are notorious for going well over the speed limit.

Witnesses to the crash said drivers speed down Alexis all the time, sometimes running right through the red light at Tetherwood Drive.

