Crime

Bowling Green man charged in Napoleon Walmart road rage incident

Kyle Kirby, 39, faces two charges of felonious assault.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A Bowling Green man was charged Wednesday in a road rage incident in Napoleon last week.

Kyle Kirby, 39, faces two charges of felonious assault. Two victims were injured in the incident at a Walmart parking lot last Friday.

Nicholas Winterfield, of Perrysburg, received stab wounds. Debora Hall, of Springfield, Ohio, was injured when Kirby's vehicle struck her vehicle.

A court date has not been set for Kirby. He is still under medical care.

The incident remains under investigation and further charges are under review.

