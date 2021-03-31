Man indicted in Monroe Street road rage incident involving gunfire

Daveshawn Crayton, 25, indicted on multiple charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect has been indicted in a road rage incident last week where two men exchanged gunfire on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

Daveshawn Crayton, 25, was indicted on three counts of felonious assault with three and five-year gun specifications. He has yet to be arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Justin Langlois, 25, of Sylvania, told Toledo Police the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan exited his vehicle and started shooting at his Honda sedan. Langlois informed police he is a CCW holder and returned fire with his weapon.

Langlois' two children, ages 4 and 2, were inside his vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to a police report, three witnesses told police they saw a Black male exit the Chevrolet and start shooting. They followed the man for a short time and took a picture of his vehicle.

Two additional witnesses stated they were cut off by the white Chevy and saw the man leave his car and begin to shoot at the Honda.