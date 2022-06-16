5 men convicted in Foltz hazing case to be sentenced Thursday

“While today’s sentencings may be a conclusion for some of the young men convicted in relation to Stone’s death, there will be no closure for our family until hazing is permanently eradicated on college campuses. Universities and Greek organizations must be held accountable for creating and supporting environments that allow hazing to thrive. Stone and countless other students have been tragically injured or killed because people in power refuse to protect them. We fully intend to take steps to require all Ohio universities to actively enforce their policies so that hazing, which is rampant on their campuses, ends for good. There is no other acceptable alternative for Stone or our family.”

“Though several of the active PIKE members have now been sentenced, there are no winners in this case. These young men now have criminal records that will follow them for the rest of their lives. Their acts were senseless and completely preventable. But these young men were acting within a system created for them by adults. The Big-Little ritual that took Stone’s life went on repeatedly for decades at Bowling Green State University and was absolutely no secret on campus. The plain truth is that Universities and Greek organizations have allowed these problems to fester, leading to countless injuries and deaths on college campuses across the country. We are committed to doing everything we can within our justice system to hold those in power, including the University, accountable for their inaction and woeful failure to end hazing on campus.”