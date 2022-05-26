Maumee police on scene of barricaded man; no threat to public, officers say

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in the 700 block of Colwell Street.
According to officers on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside of the basement of his friend's home and will not come out. Police say they believe the incident was sparked by some sort of altercation early Thursday morning.
Officers have been there, trying to get the man to come out, since 3 a.m.
There is no immediate threat to the public, police say, but residents are advised to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported and so far, no arrests have been made.
