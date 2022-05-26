Maumee police on scene of barricaded man; no threat to public, officers say

Officers have been on the scene in the 700 block of Colwell Street since 3 a.m. Thursday.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in the 700 block of Colwell Street.

According to officers on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside of the basement of his friend's home and will not come out. Police say they believe the incident was sparked by some sort of altercation early Thursday morning.

Officers have been there, trying to get the man to come out, since 3 a.m.

There is no immediate threat to the public, police say, but residents are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported and so far, no arrests have been made.

Maumee Police are on scene of a barricaded subject in the 700 block of Colwell. Residents are advised to avoid the area. There is no immediate threat to any residents, the incident is contained to one house. Posted by Maumee Police Division on Thursday, May 26, 2022

We will continue to keep you updated.