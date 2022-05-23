Man shot in south Toledo Monday afternoon

The shooting happened Monday afternoon near Arlington and Toronto avenues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in south Toledo.

The shooting happened near Sammy's Mart at the corner of Arlington and Toronto avenues.

Toledo police confirm one person was shot and say the victim is male, but gave no further information to our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

His identity and current condition were not disclosed. The cause of the shooting and whether or not anyone may be in custody is also unknown.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story.