Alleged Toledo gang members indicted, suspected of crimes across three northwest Ohio counties

The 6 suspects are allegedly members of the CHOLO Gang, Perkins Twp. police said. One has been sentenced and another is charged with the murder of two Toledo teens.

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Six alleged members of a Toledo-area gang have been indicted on criminal charges related to a "smash and grab" scheme across three northwest Ohio counties.

One of the accused, 21-year-old Don Eames, is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping and murder in the deaths of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.

Joshua Schultz, Tyler Lorenzen, Isiaiah Ulis, Caleb Rowell and Willie Roberts, as well as Eames, were indicted in Erie County on charges including engaging in corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, breaking and entering, burglary and safe-cracking, along with "a slew of other charges," according to the Perkins Township Police Department on Tuesday.

All six suspects are members of Toledo's CHOLO Gang, police said.

Schultz, 20, was sentenced to 7 to 10-and-a-half years in prison in Erie County for his involvement in the "smash and grabs."

In July 2022, several members of the CHOLO Gang were involved in a string of car thefts and burglaries including breaking into a home in Huron, Ohio. Perkins Township police did not specify which of the suspects were believed to be responsible for the Erie County heists.

Detectives from Perkins Township, Erie County Sheriff's Office and Huron police located the suspects at a Perrysburg hotel. Authorities claim to have found multiple items stolen from Erie County including cars, $16,000 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Perkins Township and evidence of safecracking at the breaking and entering of Huron Market.